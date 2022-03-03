Alvin L. Fiechter, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Alvin was born in Craigville on March 6, 1925, to Joel and Lucinda (Baumgartner) Fiechter. He married Bernice L. Frauhiger in Bluffton on Aug. 1, 1948. She preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2020, after 72 years of marriage.

Alvin worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for more than 20 years and was also a lifelong farmer in Wells County. In his retirement years, he delivered motor homes for Don Ray Drive-A-Way.

In their later years, Alvin and Bernice enjoyed wintering in Florida. He also enjoyed traveling, and most of all, spending time with his family at the lakes. He was also a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include a son, Dean (Cyndee) Fiechter of Bluffton; a daughter, Kay (Keith) Steffen of Bluffton; a brother, Wayne (Dorothy) Fiechter of Bluffton; a sister, Justine Gerber of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Brad) Zimmer, Landon Fiechter, Leah (Zach) Jones, Janelle (Jesse) Frauhiger, Ryan (Jamy) Steffen, and Jenna (Travis) Frauhiger; along with 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Alvin was preceded in death by a son, Robert Leon Fiechter; a great-granddaughter, Marissa Frauhiger; three brothers, Melvin Fiechter, Homer Fiechter, and infant Raymond Fiechter; and three sisters, Gladys Maller, Devona Gerber, and Ellen Stoller.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, , from 1 to 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Monday, March 7, at 3:30 p.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. Tim Drayer and Ryan Bertsch will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com