Allen Mark Vega, 52, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 28, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala.

Mark was born Dec. 20, 1969, in Chicago, Ill., to Remberto and Garnet Cooper Vega. Both parents preceded him in death.

Mark was raised Seventh Day Adventist and attended the Markle Chapel Hill Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He was a sales consultant and manager for many years, working for several companies including Rent-A-Center. Locally, he was working with his brother and sister-in-law, Lemuel and Donna Vega, driving a semi tractor-trailer and delivering packages for Christmas Behind Bars.

Survivors include two brothers, Kevin Vega of Missouri and Lemuel (Donna) Vega of Bluffton; a sister, Renette Livingston of Montana; and a grandmother, Altagracia Vega of Worcester, Mass.

Aside from his parents, Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace “Wally” Vega.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at the Star of Hope Cemetery, 340S-200E near Huntington. Pastor Michel Bayson will be the officiant for the service.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

