Scott Alan Burns 55, of Linn Grove passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence.

Scott was born Aug. 27, 1966, in Bluffton to Adrian L. and Jean M. (Vanover) Burns. He was a 1985 graduate of Bluffton High School.

Scott enjoyed cookouts, boating or just about anything dealing with the outdoors. He loved animals, especially his dog Tucker. While working at Sterling Casting, he was a member of the G.M.P. Local 455. He currently was serving as president of the IUE/CWA Local 84802 at WEG Commercial Motors.

Scott is survived by his father and stepmother, Adrian L. (Doris) Burns, his mother Jean M. Burns, his loving companion Catherine L. Lehman; his siblings Steven L. Burns of Linn Grove, Mike (Kathy) Burns of Oregonia, Ohio, Shelia White of Bluffton, Leroy Palmer of Bluffton, Sherry Lehman of Berne, Donna Bowdersock of Celina, Ohio, and Shelly Donna of Bluffton; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Flint Redwine officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery near Petroleum. Calling will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday also at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Burns family at www.thomarich.com.