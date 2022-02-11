Ruth Habegger

Ruth H. Habegger, 93, of Berne, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Swiss Village in Berne.

She was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Clinton County, Ohio, to Howard Clarence Patch and Martha Alderton Patch. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Chester Habegger June 27, 1953, and he preceded her in death May 12, 1975.

She graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1946. Ruth worked for Dunbar Furniture in the purchasing department from 1979 until her retirement. She worked on the family farm alongside her husband. After retirement she volunteered at Et Cetera Ecke in Berne two days a week.

She was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Berne. She was also a member of the Berne Garden Club for many years.

Ruth loved gardening and tending to her flower gardens. She also enjoyed sewing.

Survivors include two sons, David (Lynette) Habegger of Spring Hill, Tenn., and James Habegger of Carmel, Ind.; two daughters, Linda (Steve) Somers of Fort Wayne two daughters, DeeAnn Long of Checotah, Okla.; five sisters-in-law, Sara (Robert) Amstutz of Granada Hills, Calif., Hannah (Richard) Amstutz of Berne, Arlene Habegger of Bluffton, Virginia Habegger of Decatur, and Betty Patch of Berne; three grandchildren, Megan (Gregg) Smith-Causey, Sam Somers, and Shevan Aubert; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard, Jesse, Francis, and Jim Patch, and her grandson, Connor Ray Long.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in the MRE Cemetery in Berne.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, in Berne, and one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Sunday.

Preferred memorials can be given to the First Mennonite Church Missions.

Arrangements are by the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.