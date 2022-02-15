Ray G. Lesh 101, of Bluffton passed away, Feb. 11, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 21, 1920, at home in Rockcreek Township. to Dwight and Lela Gilbert Lesh. Ray graduated from Rockcreek High School with the class of 1938, serving as the class president. After graduation, Ray became a custodian at Rockcreek along with his brother Gerald. He continued to work on the family farm until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in February of 1942. He served as an airplane sheet metal mechanic in Australia for three years. He returned from World War II and returned to his job as a custodian for Rockcreek/Northern Wells Community Schools, retiring after 50 years.

On Jan. 27, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ray married the love of his life Roberta Milligan. They shared 72 years of marriage before her death on Oct. 22, 2018.

Survivors include four children, David E. (Robin) Lesh of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Linda (Bill) Schaefer of Greentown, Bruce A. (Fran) Lesh of Bluffton, and Kent M. (Kelli) Lesh of Bluffton, along with 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Ruth Fisher of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Lesh, Dale Lesh, and Harold Lesh; and a sister, Helen Decker.

Ray spent the majority of his life worshiping, learning, working and farming within one mile of his birthplace.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made in Ray’s memory to the Norwell Athletic Department.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Lesh family at www.thomarich.com