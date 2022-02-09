Phoeba May Goodmiller Wiley, 99, of Warren, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Nov. 11, 1922, in Huntington to Clarence Goodmiller and Mildred Shutt Goodmiller. She married Harry Keith Wiley on March 6, 1949, at the Warren Methodist Church; he preceded her in death Jan. 9, 2000.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Kyle (Deborah) Wiley of Huntington; daughter-in-law, Kathleen L. Wiley of Kokomo; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Andrew Wiley, and her sister Catharine Ann Taylor.

Calling is Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the celebration of Life service on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren. Calling and the memorial service will all be at the First Baptist Church of Warren.

Masks are highly encouraged while in the church. Those wishing to view can also live-stream the service using the Zoom Meeting ID 876 4272 4612 any time after 1:55 p.m. Sunday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

