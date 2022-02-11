Melissa Jo Tyner, 60, of Bluffton, went to Heaven on Feb. 8, 2022, with family by her side.

Melissa Tyner

Melissa was born to Max and Marjorie Tyner Sept. 10, 1961. She attended and graduated from Lancaster School in Huntington County.

Missy was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. Her family meant the world to her. She was the definition of determination and courage, overcoming a lifetime of obstacles without complaint or loss of her shining light and smile. When she was born, the doctors said she may never walk Her devout mother taught her to walk. They said she may not live past the age of 5, yet she graced this earth with her beautiful presence for 60 years.

Melissa was a long-time member of the Warren United Church of Christ. She began with Bi-County Services in June of 1998. Through the years, Missy served on their Safety Committee, Board of Directors, and The Self-Advocates. She was passionate about taking part in volunteer projects, such as delivering food for schools, Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes, and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Missy was an extremely social person. She always made an effort to welcome new clients to Bi-County with open arms. She was always excited to visit new places and experience new adventures. She especially loved to cook with her friend and companion, Jodi Oaks. Missy was an avid reader who enjoyed going to the library. She was always interested in attending classes so she could learn new skills and develop more independence. Missy adored dogs and penguins were her favorite animal of all.

Missy cherished people. Her kind heart left an impact on everyone in her wake. She spent her life amazing her family, friends, and doctors by beating all odds with her undeniable resilience, hope and love for life. She was incredibly innovative at finding new ways to do everyday tasks at home. Missy never stopped learning or growing. She always strived to live her life to the fullest regardless of her age or disability. She proudly requested to be an organ donor and so continues to help others to this day.

She is survived by her father, Max Tyner; her brother, Dan (Lori) Tyner; her sister Dianna (Harold) Turner; nieces Lindsey (Dan) Miller, Jessica Turner, and Michaela (Trevor) Peters; and nephews Eric Tyner, Aaron Tyner, and Kyle (Ashley) Turner. She was preceded in death and is reunited with her mother, Marjorie Tyner, and her sister, Kathleen Tyner.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the United Warren Church of Christ, 202 E. 2nd St. in Warren from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Troy Drayer officiating. Burial will take place in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.

Memorial donations may be made to Bi-County Services Inc. at 425 E. Harrison Rd, Bluffton, IN 46714

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Glancy Funeral Homes in Warren.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com