Mary Ann Bricker, 77 of Vera Cruz, passed away on Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary Ann was born on Jan. 22, 1945, in Fort Wayne to Lester F. and Priscilla J. (Wentz) Walker. She married Donald F. Bricker on March 22, 1975 in Bluffton. They shared 39 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 30, 2014.

Mary Ann and Don owned and operated Bricker’s Plumbing & Heating for more than 40 years and Bricker’s Camelot in Vera Cruz for more than 21 years. Mary Ann served on the Wells County Crippled Children’s Foundation, as president of the Vera Cruz Town Board, and secretary for the Wells County Democratic Party. She was a member of American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary and Elks Lodge 796.

Survivors include her children Tony (Leah) Bricker of Dallas, Texas, Tamara (Andy Jehl) Bricker of Markle, DeLeine Winchester of Indianapolis, Terri Bricker and Sandra D. (Hugo Smitter) Williams, both of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Logan Eisaman, Holdon Eisaman, Maxwell Eisaman, Jennifer Spencer, Erin Portillo, Sarah Garrett, Conrad Bricker, Hamilton Bricker and Dylan Jehl; and several great-grandchildren and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, and infant brother, Jackie Lee Compton.

A service to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Rev. H.F. Cox and Ted Ellis officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the funeral home, with calling for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Hartford City.

Mary Ann’s family would like to thank the staff of Ossian Health and Rehabilitation and Heart To Heart Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they provided in her final days.

Memorials may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to the Wells County Foundation or to 4-H Park Log Cabin Restoration Project, and payable to Wells County 4-H.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Bricker family at www.thomarich.com.