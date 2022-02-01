Margene K. McGahey, 71, of Bluffton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Bluffton July 29, 1950, to Elmer D. and Betty Jane August Smeltzer; both parents preceded her in death. She married Michael W. McGahey in Bluffton on June 11, 1977; he survives in Bluffton.

She is survived by two sisters, Iris August Stultz and Jane Bennett, both of Bluffton; and two brothers, Gary Smeltzer of Bluffton and David Smeltzer of Three Oaks, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carolyn Smeltzer.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will take place at a later date. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences at: www.goodwincaleharnish.com.