Luther R. Gerber, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022, at the River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Luther was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Bluffton, to Ervin R. and Sylvia Kaehr Gerber. He married Sharon Curry May, 25, 1952, in Bluffton. She survives.

Luther was a 1949 graduate of Lacaster High School. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He worked as a brick mason for 59 years and was a member of the Bricklayers Union in Fort Wayne and in Ohio. After he retired, he became a driver for the Amish for another 10 years. Luther enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, raising chickens and had a passion for gardening.

Survivors include five daughters, Debra (Dennis) Pulfer of Bluffton, Tamara (Dale) Myers of Bluffton, Jodi (Daniel) Costello of Craigville, Jamie (Aaron) Gregory of Bluffton, and Jenny Gerber of Bluffton; a son, Gary Gerber of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren, Shane (Amanda) Pulfer, Shannon (Eric) McEvoy, Troy (Kara) Pulfer, Megan (Nathan) Ferrell, Eric (Jennifer) Gerber, Sarah Heckber, Cheyenne Harris, Melissa Buck, Kristen Myers, Joni Early, Daniel Costello, and Shawn (Amber) Costello; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild due in March; two brothers, Herbert (Betty) Gerber of Bluffton and Glen Gerber of Indianapolis; a sister, Maxine Fiechter of Bluffton; a brother-in-law, Willis Pritchard; and a sister-in-law, Susie Gerber of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell “Butch” Gerber and Galen Gerber, and a sister, Marilyn Pritchard.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by private family services with Ron Kipfer officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Shepherd Ministries.

