L. Lamont Humbracht, 68, of Ossian, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, at home.

He was born July 11, 1953, in Elgin, Ill., to Loyal C. and Larraine Hulke Humbracht. He worked as a registered nurse for 30-plus years at the V.A. Hospitals in Chicago and Fort Wayne.

He will be remembered for his passion for opera and his love for his dogs, and also as a history buff. Surviving family include his spouse, John Holzinger; a sister, Sally (Steve) Bracke; his niece and nephews, Marissa Bracke, Alex (Jilayne Willhoite) Bracke, Charles Bracke, Samuel Shafer, and Patrick Shafer; a brother-in-law, Philip Shafer; and his close friend, Silas Nieto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Shafer and Carol Ann Humbracht. A private family service will be held. A public celebration of life gathering will happen at a later date and time. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Shelter in Wells County or the Wounded Warrior Project.

