Kenneth L Springer, 96, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born July 10, 1925, at home in Pleasant Township, Allen County. He was a 1944 graduate from Ossian High School and received his bachelor of science degree in (marketing) business from Indiana University in 1951. Kenneth retired from Ossian State Bank after 24 years in 1989 as senior vice president. He was a member at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna Eileen Springer of Ossian; children, Gordon Springer of Ossian, Brad (Karen) Springer of Las Cruces, N.M., Marshall (Bonnie) Springer of Angola, Sharon (Eddie) Strange of Fort Wayne, Paul (Annette) Springer, Fort Wayne, and Kay (Isaac) Sands of Ossian; grandchildren, Timothy Springer, Bradley Springer, Zachary Springer, Justin Springer, Shane Springer, Greg Shappell, Rebecca Shappell, Claire Sands, and Ellie Sands; great-grandchildren, Bradley Springer II, Kenneth Springer, Maxwell Springer, Bennett Springer, Jada Springer, Jude Springer, and Hallie Smith; and step-grandchildren, Justin Bertrand, Kelsey Bertrand, Griffin Bertrand, Bailey Bertrand, Anthony Strange, and Nathan Strange.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 11 siblings.

A funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held Thursday, Feb. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be at St. Mark’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Springer family.