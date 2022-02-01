Jeffrey Clark Myers, 70, of Zanesville, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 11, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dale Myers and Katheryn Clark Myers. He married Janet Ginty June 25, 1977. His wife preceded him in death Nov. 5, 2000.

Survivors include a daughter, Joni (Kevin) Kline of Fort Wayne; two sons, Jeffrey (Sara) Myers of Greenville, S.C., and Justin Myers of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; a brother, Dick (Kathy) Myers of Shelbyville, Ind.; and a stepsister, Judith (Paul) Rogers-Larocca of The Villages, Fla.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Tina Dearing.

A gathering of family and friends to honor both Jeff and Janet will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, from at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St. in Huntington. The CDC’s and Indiana’s health guidelines will be followed.

Online condolences: www.myersfuneralhomes.com