Jean Ann Ireland, 74, of Rockford, Ohio, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

She was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Celina, Ohio, to Jessie Lee Searight and Josephine Mamie Nuding Searight.

Jean was a 1966 graduate of Celina Senior High School. She worked at Mersman Tables in Celina, Corning Glass in Bluffton, Teleflex in Van Wert, and Fort Recovery Industries.

She was a member of The Rockford Belle Church. As a young adult Jean also attended Mt. Tabor Church and Praise Point Church, both in Rockford.

Jean enjoyed flowers and gardening, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Brent (Cara) Ireland of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Trevor and Dulcie Ireland of Van Wert; a brother, Ron (Lisa) Searight of Rockford; and a niece, Sheena Searight of Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Craig Lee Ireland.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, at The Rockford Belle Church, 135 Market St. in Rockford, with Pastor Bonnie Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 3750 U.S. 33, Rockford.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First St. in Rockford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean`s memory may be sent to The Rockford Belle Church.

To share in Jean’s online memorial, please visit www.ketchamripley.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First Street, Rockford, OH 45882.