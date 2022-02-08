Janet Lou Pursley, 75, of Hartford City, died at her home at 4:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

She was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Monticello, Ky., to John B. Turner and Ila B. Turner. She married Paul Anthony “Tony” Pursley June 5, 1982, in Hartford City; her husband preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2016.

Survivors include two daughters, Sunday (Kevin) Christman of Huntington and Misty D. Pursley of Montpelier; a son, Paul A. Pursley Jr.; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); a brother, David (Linda) Foister of Monticello, Ky.; and five sisters, Brenda (Walt) Casterline, Phyllis Dishman, Cathy Ford, and Marilyn (Marvin) Dalton, all of Montpelier, and Sandy (Donnie) Pendleton of Monticello, Ky.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael E. Wheatley, and a sister, Geraldine Sargent.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, immediately after calling, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

