Elizabeth Elaine Harshman, 82, of Ossian, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Elaine was born in Jay County to Donald Argo and Bernice Deloris Knoelke Stout.

She was a 1957 graduate of Portland High School. She was a charter member of the Ossian Volunteer EMTs and was a member of the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene.

She worked as a veterinary assistant and worked at Bluffton Rubber, Mix Mill and Denny’s Gas Station. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elaine was always willing to help in any way possible. She always had a smile on her face. She will be remembered for her response to someone asking her “How are you?” and she would always say “Fat and sassy!”

On Dec. 29, 1957, at the United Brethren Center Church, Elaine married Henry LeRoy Harshman. Her husband survives, and they have shared 64 years of marriage together.

Also surviving are three sons, Adelbert “Del” Lynn (Rebecca) Harshman of Churubusco, Darwin Edward (Juanita) Harshman of Bryant, and Darol Ray (Yelonda) Harshman of Brownsburg, along with 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Diana Renee Fox; and two brothers, Sam and Lester Stout.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home. A funeral service to celebrate Elaine’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Alberson Cemetery near Geneva.

Memorial may be made to the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene.

Memorial may be made to the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.