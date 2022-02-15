Edward M. “Tiny” Bowley, 63, of Uniondale, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Edward was born Dec. 19, 1958, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to Basil E. Bowley and Ina A. Long Gehrig. Edward was a 1975 graduate of Central Noble High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

On June 3, 2006, in Fort Wayne, Edward married Coralee G. Breedlove. They have shared 15 years of marriage.

Edward was a truck driver for 30-plus years. He was also a blacksmith and a gunsmith and took part in many historical reenactments. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting and target shooting. He was a member of the NRA along with the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Coralee G. Bowley; five children, Tabitha (Dan) Jenks of Huntington, Brian (Jennifer) Miller of Athens, Ga., Jacoby Gibson of Uniondale, Rhianna Gibson of Bluffton, and Keily Gibson of Decatur; three grandchildren, Ethan Fitch, Jesse Turner, and Natalia Jenks; a brother, Earl Bowley of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Staci (David) Love.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Ted Bowley, Brook Bowley, Bing Bowley, and Sidney East.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Ottjes officiating. Burial will follow in the Stahl Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Uniondale United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com