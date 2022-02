Douglas “Doug” Huss, 70, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. His death followed a short illness.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s edition of the News-Banner.