Doug L. Huss, 70, passed away Friday morning, Friday 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital. His death followed a short illness.

Doug Huss

Doug was born in Bluffton June 16, 1951 to Earl L. and Mildred A. Johnson Huss. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Judith “Judy” Shady in Bluffton Nov. 16, 1979; she preceded him in death July 19, 2013.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bluffton High School. Doug was employed by the City of Bluffton where he was the water distribution superintendent for 28 ½ years, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, wood working, and puzzles. Doug was an avid IU basketball fan and Notre Dame football fan. Above all, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Doug is survived by a daughter, Kim (Steve) Hatfield of Bluffton; two brothers, Dave (Margie) Huss of Ossian and Don (Vicky) Huss of Bluffton; and nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by three daughters, Angela McHenry, Meredith McCarter, and Stephanie Huss; a son; Walter “Joe” Huss; a brother, Dan Huss; a sister, Diane E. Huss; and one grandson, Justin McHenry.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Immediately following visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Tony Garton will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials in Doug’s memory can be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

