Dayna D. Dees, 69, of Montpelier, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home in Montpelier.

She was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Hartford City. She married Gregory Dees Oct. 15, 2015, in Hartford City; he survives in Montpelier.

Survivors include daughters, Stacey (Sean) Roush of Coopersville, Mich., and Stephanie (Jeff) Moriarity of Jasper; stepchildren, Latwan (Chris) Jackson, Christy Knight, Lakisha Alexander, Fonda (Jay) Lindsey, and Mario Speed; brothers-in-laws, Anthony (Uma) Dees, Keith (Trevar) Dees, Steven (Jenny) Dees; sisters-in-law, Maria Dees, Joann Dees, and Sharon Dees; 34 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith Fulton and Relda E. (Clamme) Fulton; two sons, Seth J. Gordon and Shad C. Gordon; and a stepson, Grady Speed.

Calling hours are at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, Thursday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 4. A service will be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, with Rev. Clint Abney officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

