Barbara L. Prough, 81, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 1, 1940, in Poneto, to Orville Sullivan Sr. and Loretta Crismore Sullivan. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Curtis J. Prough June 24, 1961m in Montpelier; he preceded her in death April 20, 2007.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Corinne Prough of Bluffton

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nora Sue Prough, and three brothers, Doyle Sullivan, Orville Sullivan Jr., and Paul Falk Sr.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home following visitation. Burial will follow in the Gearnand Cemetery in Wells County.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com