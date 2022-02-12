Mrs. Audrey May Paxson, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Muskegon, Mich.

She was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Bluffton, to Elias Gerber and Rose Schwartz Gerber. On September 11, 1948, Audrey married Richard W. “Dick” Paxson; he preceded her in death in 2005. They had lived in Indiana, Illinois, and California prior to moving to Michigan in 1988.

Audrey was an active member of First Congregational Church of Muskegon, and a former member of the Wind Drift Condo Association and Spring Lake Country Club. She enjoyed painting, golfing, and traveling. Most importantly, Audrey loved being a wife, mother, and Nana. She cherished having good fun with her family and many friends from many places and, most recently, her loving Chestnut Fields family.

She is survived by her children, Gwen (Brian) Fosse of North Muskegon and J Rick (Paul Jermann) Paxson of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Vanessa (Matt) McCamant, Hilary (Derek) Marine, Chelsea (Alex Fisher) Fosse, and Ben Dyer; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kristen, Cullen, and Isabelle Marine, Eli and Cal McCamant, and Quinn Paxson Fisher; brothers, Vernon Gerber and Tillman (Betty) Gerber; sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Julia Gerber; and many favorite nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lucille Clark; and her brothers, Wendell, Robert, and Victor Gerber.

Services for Audrey will be private; however, you may join the family virtually at 3 p.m. (Eastern Time) Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPF0JmtdsNQ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Audrey’s memory may be directed to First Congregational Church, 1201 Jefferson St., Muskegon, MI 49441, or Love INC, 2735 Apple Ave. A, Muskegon, MI 49442.

Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444

