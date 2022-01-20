Theresa L. “Teri” Bower, 54, of Fairmount, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her Fairmount residence.

She was born July 11, 1967, in Marion, to Delbert Frazier and Sandra Tubbs Frazier. Her parents survive in Marion. She married former Petroleum resident Tony Bower April 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her husband survives.

Additional survivors include her children, Courtney Whitton, Berea, Ky., Clay Whitton, Richmond, Ky., and Jarred (Brittney) Whitton, Littleton, Colo.; her stepchildren, Joshua Bower, Portland, Joseph Bower, Bluffton, and Janel (Bradley) Litmer, Portland; one grandchild and three step-grandchildren; and two sisters, Tamera (Andy) Miller of Noblesville and Deborah Reinhardt of Cleveland, Ga.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, with burial in the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

