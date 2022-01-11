Thelma “Jean” Cobb, 84, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 10, 2022, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Ft. Wayne.

Jean was born in Covington, Ky. on Feb. 17, 1937, to James A. and Mabel (Jump) Milby; both parents preceded her in death. She married Jerry A. Cobb in Bluffton at Calvary Lutheran Church, on April 5, 1966; he preceded her in death on May 13, 2018.

A 1955 graduate of Bluffton High School, Jean served in the United States Army. She retired from Kitco Industries in Bluffton after 30 years of service as a purchasing agent.

She was a 4-H Leader for several years, and a member of the 4-H Horse and Pony Club. Jean was also member of the Thursday Nite Ladies Bowling League in Bluffton.

Jean enjoyed watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and 4-H events and occasionally visiting the casino.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (William) Toliver of Bluffton and Theresa (Tom) Roebel of Angola; three sons, Curt (Mary Jane) Cobb of Charlotte, N.C., and James A. Cobb and Timothy Cobb, both of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

Aside from her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Cooley and Wilma Freeze.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m., with Tony Garton officiating. A private family burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Wells Athletic Boosters or 4-H Horse and Pony Club.

