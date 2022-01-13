Steven Wafford

Steven R. “Steve” Wafford, 61, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Memorial Hospital in Columbia City.

Steve was born in Bluffton Nov. 4, 1960, to Earl Franklin and Shirley M. Shivers Wafford. Both of his parents preceded him in death. Steve married Pam S. Wood July 4, 2000, in Bluffton. She survives in Albion.

Steve graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1978. He attended the Bluffton Church of God and retired in 2018 from Water Furnace International in Fort Wayne following eight years of service. Steve loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time outdoors, loved his animals, enjoyed woodworking and spending time in Tennessee.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Jason (Jennifer) Wafford of Lafayette; a daughter, Laken Wafford (companion: Mike Fuson) of Celina, Ohio; a granddaughter, Leah Wafford; two brothers, Jerry Wafford of Key West, Fla., and Frank (Velma) Wafford of Hartford City; and a sister, Sheryl (Larry) Hartman of Poneto.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Wafford.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor John Roe will officiate.

Burial will take place at the Stahl Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

