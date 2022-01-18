Steven F. “Steve” Jones, 68, of Ossian, died Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Dec. 27, 1953, in Michigan City, to Homer Jones and Opal Jenkins Jones. He married Rhonda F. Johnson Jan. 7, 1978, in Stilesville, Ind.; his wife survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Nathaniel E. Jones of Ossian; five brothers, Howard Jones of LaPorte, Fred Allen of New Haven, Leonard (Jean) Jones of Fort Wayne, Paul Jones of Fort Wayne, and Kenneth (Christie) Jones of Fort Wayne; and four sisters, Norma (Ralph) Booker of Plymouth, Alice (Jerry) Yacullo of Michigan City, Barbara Noe of Ossian, and Edith (Joel) Clemmer of Fort Wayne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Wanda Bowmar, Joyce, Edna Mae Bentley, and Lorretta Dunn.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Private burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

