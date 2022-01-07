Rosalie June Burns, 88, of Ossian, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

June was born in Waynedale on Aug. 25, 1933, to Cleo and Lucile (Davis) Wilson. She married Virgil J. Burns in Decatur on Dec. 31, 1959; he survives.

June graduated from Ossian High School in 1952 and worked in several different roles at Caylor-Nickel Clinic, Heyerly’s Bakery, and Nel’s Café for many years. She enjoyed music, playing bingo, and going to casinos and playing penny slot machines. She and Virgil also enjoyed polka and square dancing. Above all else, June enjoyed her family.

In addition to her husband, June is survived by two sons, Randy (Kathy) Burns of Bluffton, and Jeff (Jennifer) Burns of Uniondale; two stepsons, Bob (Penney) Burns of Bluffton and Jon (Robin) Burns of Van Wert, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Wilson of Decatur; and four sisters, Dorothy Smith of Poe, Patty Potts of New Haven, Ina Alfonso of Spencer, and Marjorie Roeback of Ossian.

Aside from her parents, June was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Burns; two brothers, Marvin and Donald Wilson; and two sisters, Mary Wilson and Sandy Kiess.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m.. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.