Roger C. Lee, 94 of Poneto, passed away at his residence on Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1927, on the family residence that is the Homestead Farm of the Lee family to Ralph C. and Margaret Grace (Fleming) Lee.

A 1945 graduate of Petroleum High School, Roger was a well-known carpenter in the Wells County area, retiring in 1996. He was also a farmer on the Lee Family Homestead, where Roger lived most of his life. After retirement, Roger continued to be an avid woodworker in his shop. He was a member of Poneto United Methodist Church.

On April 23, 1949, at the Poneto United Methodist Church, Roger and Glenna L. (Noble) were married. They shared 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Randy C. (Nancy) Lee of Poneto, and a daughter, Carol A. (Mike) Fisher of Markle. He was a loving and caring grandpa to five grandchildren; Rob Lee, Andrea Jo Green, Kelli Fisher, Leah (Dale) Campbell and Matthew (Lucy) Fisher, and seven great-grandchildren.

Roger is preceded in death by his siblings, Nina V. Schooley, Keith E. Lee and Rosemary A. Jordan.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Tony Garton officiating.

A private family burial will take place at Stahl Cemetery at a later time.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Southern Wells Community Schools Building Trades Fund to help purchase tools for the students to use on building trades projects.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.