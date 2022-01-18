Phyliss A. Eglan, 88, of Pennville, died at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her family farm in Jay County, where she had resided since 1952.

She was born Aug 9, 1933, in Muncie, to Omer DeBatty and Treva Rigby DeBatty. She married Richard “Dick” Eglan Aug. 23, 1952, in Pennville. He preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2011.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.

Survivors include her children, Marcia Eglan of Portland, Kathy Garton of Pennville, Jerry Lee Eglan of Pennville, Rick (Anita Kay) Eglan of Pennville, and Michelle Wagner of Pennville; and seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow at the Twinhill IOOF Cemetery in Pennville.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.