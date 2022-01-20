Patricia Ann Hay, 92, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Patricia was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Huntington, to Ira and Mary E. McNulty Miller. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Marvin L. Hay July 14, 1956; her husband preceded her in death Nov. 6, 2001.

Patricia graduated from Huntington High School. She was a telephone operator for 30 years for Indiana Bell Telephone Co. in Huntington, Marion, and Bloomington before retiring in 1981.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, St. Mary Catholic Church, and the Rosary Sodality.

Patricia is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Jerry) Arnold of Bluffton; two sisters, Helen Martin of California and Genevieve Kasper of Indiana; eight grandchildren, Gina (Shane) Karst Souder of Petroleum, Julie (Brian) Karst Davenriner of Markle, Nick (Jaimie) Karst of Markle, Jarrod (partner Marissa) Karst of Bluffton, Keith Karst of Bluffton, Ben (Brianna) Arnold of Zanesville, and Eric Miley and Adam Miley, both of Evansville, Ind.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Tim Hay; a daughter, Maralee Ann Hay Hunt; five brothers, Fr. Paul Miller, Ed Miller, Bill Miller, Bob Miller, and Jim Shafer; and four sisters, Jeanne Young, Ann Berger, Fran Bonewitz and Marguerite Hyser.

Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington. Fr. Thomas Zehr will be presiding at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Huntington County Humane Shelter in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, 46750

The McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com