Lana Bookmiller

Lana Kay Bookmiller, 66, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. She was born July 31, 1955 in Fort Wayne.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home.

Contributions in Lana’s memory may be made to Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology or to ASPCA.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com