Karen R. Tuttle, 84, of Bluffton, passed away at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Ossian Health & Rehab Center.

She was born Friday, Nov. 5, 1937, to Ralph and Ollie Marie Bischoff. She married George Tuttle on Saturday, Nov. 1, 1958; her husband passed away Dec. 30, 1999.

Karen was a 1955 graduate of Mooseheart High School in Mooseheart, Ill. She was a faithful member of the Park Community Church in Bluffton, where she played the piano for many years. She had formerly worked for Southview Rest Home and Maplewood County Rest Home.

Karen won many awards on her crocheting. She liked to color, read, cook and shop. She loved being a part of the Bluffton community and was a big supporter of the Bluffton Tigers. She always had a special reserved seat at the basketball games and always supported the band.

Loving survivors include three sons, Ralph W. (Sandy) Tuttle of Fort Wayne, John F. Tuttle of Bluffton, and Eugene (Sara) Tuttle of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Jackie (Ben) Dailey of Bluffton, Katie (Bill) Miller of Bryant, Carter Tuttle of Bluffton, Logann Tuttle of Fort Wayne, and Xander Tuttle of Fort Wayne; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Tuttle; her father, Ralph W. Bischoff; her mother, Ollie Marie Swinehart Bischoff; and three sisters, Donna Martin, Sandra Page and Janice “Cookie” White.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. There will be additional calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Park Community Church, 617 S. Bennett St. in Bluffton.

A service to celebrate Karen’s life will be held at the Park Community Church at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, with Pastor Dennis Wood officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband in the Six Mile Cemetery in rural Wells County.

Preferred memorials are to the Park Community Church, 617 S. Bennett St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

