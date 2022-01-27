Jerez Ethan Schlichter, 19, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Jerez was born April 21, 2002, in Huntington, Ind. He is survived by his parents, Kipp and Rebecca Schlichter of Ossian; two sisters, Rya (Josh) Weikel of Zanesville, Ind., and Cyan Hahn of Fort Wayne; and two grandparents, James and Shanna Schlichter of Ossian.

A carry in and gathering for relatives and friends will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Washington Park Pavilion, 710 S. Mulberry St. in Bluffton. Please feel free to bring a dish to share when coming to visit and remember Jerez.

Contributions in Jerez’s memory may be made to the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Schlichter family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com