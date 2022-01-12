Francine Lynn Hill, 60, of Montpelier, a former resident of Houston, Texas, died at her home at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

She was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Houston. She married Rodney E. Hill June 25, 1988, in Houston. Her husband survives.

Additional survivors include four sisters, Keran Gray, Loreen Grant, and Noreen Botello, all of Houston, and Melinda Bratton of Pelham, Ala.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Gray; her mother, Doris Biddle Gray; and a brother, Charles Gray.

There will be a private family visitation.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com