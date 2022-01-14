Felix Johnson, 92, of Markle passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his residence.

Felix was the last survivor of nine children. He grew up in the hills of Eastern Kentucky before moving to Indiana.

Felix was a man of great character. He had an undeniable sense of humor, great wit and quick with a joke. He loved camping and made the best biscuits and gravy.

Felix retired from Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne in 1989 after 31 years of service as a quality control inspector.

He was born on May 17, 1929, in Bypro, Ky., the son of the late Lafe and Flora (Tackett) Johnson.

Felix was united in marriage to Joan Wojciechowski on Nov. 15, 1951. They shared 70 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Johnson of Markle; a daughter, Stephenie (Max) Murchland of Markle; two sons, Michael Johnson and Tim (Leah Lesh) Johnson both of Markle; a grandson, Nate (Angie Miller) Murchland of Markle; two great grandchildren, Max and Macy Eckert both of Markle; Felix and Joan raised Joan’s sister, Mary Anne (Martin) Ridgley, from a young age. She resides in Markle. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Eckert; four brothers, Millard, Junior, Charles and Robert Lee Johnson; four sisters, Dixie Newsome, Alene Johnson, Hattie Little and Cora Callison.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle, Indiana.

We will be following the CDC’s and Indiana’s Health guidelines.

Funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will be at the Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.

Memorial donations can be made out to Ride 2 Provide of Markle in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Mr. Johnson’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.