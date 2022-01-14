Douglas Alan Belcher 85, of Bluffton passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Douglas was born June 4, 1936, in Whittier, Calif., to Ira M. and Evelyn L. (LaTurner) Belcher.

He was a 1954 graduate of Markle High School. Douglas served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked in manufacturing as a tool and die maker.

On Aug. 2, 1963, in Markle, Douglas married Janet L. Line. They have shared 58 years of marriage together.

Douglas had a great sense of humor, he loved to make people laugh. He could tinker or fix anything and put it in its rightful place. He enjoyed listening to bossa nova music.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Janet L. Belcher of Bluffton, a daughter Nanette L. (James) Meekin of Markle, a son Keith E. Belcher of Zanesville, three grandchildren Jacob, Joel, and Miranda Meekin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Alicia G. Meekin and a brother Edward L. Belcher.

A memorial service for Douglas will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Markle Cemetery in Markle.

Memorial may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Belcher family at www.thomarich.com.