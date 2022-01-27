Dean A. Cassiday, 91 of Liberty Center, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cassiday was born April 11, 1930, in Wabash, Ind., to Leo J. and Edith Gorham Cassiday. He graduated from Wabash High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked for Cline Lumber for several years in Liberty Center and Warren. Dean retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving as a rural letter carrier for 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons for more than 60 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Dean and Phyllis I. Moore were married Sept. 5, 1951, at the Liberty Center Baptist Church. Dean and Phyllis were world travelers and devout followers of the Lord. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, trivia night, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Phyllis of Liberty Center, and his children, Becky (David) Foster of Casper, Wyo., Deana Price of Bluffton, Brian (Julie) Cassiday of Winter Garden, Fla. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren, along with a brother, Leo (Mila) Cassiday of Wabash.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Cassiday; a daughter, Beverly Cassiday; and three siblings, Jessie Nash, Arlie Cassiday and Devon Cassiday.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Liberty Center Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Additional visitation hours will be one hour prior to the service (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) on Monday, Jan. 31.

Burial will take place at a later time at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Center Baptist Church or to the American Legion Post.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com