NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: the Board of Commissioners of the County of Wells intends to consider and to vote on two ordinances that may result in the imposition of fees, fines and penalties, to which, on or about August 3, and if necessary August 17, at 5:00 pm, in the Commissioners Room in the Carnegie Annex Building, located at 223 W. Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, the Board of Commissioners will consider the following:

1) In conjunction with Wells County Ordinance No. 2026-05, adopted on April 20, 2026 and recorded on April 21, 2026 as document 20261352, concerning the Wells County Health Department and an Ordinance for Food Establishment and/or Bed and Breakfast Establishment, the following fee schedule:

Permit Fees

Bed and Breakfast Establishment: $200 per year

Retail Food Establishment:

• Up to 2000 Square feet – $200

• 2,001 to 4,000 sq ft – $300

• 4,001 to 6,000 sq ft – $400

• 6,001 to 8,000 sq ft – $500

• Over 8,001 sq ft – $600

Seasonal Food Permit:

• Up to 2000 Square feet – $100

• 2,001 to 4,000 sq ft – $150

• 4,001 to 6,000 sq ft – $200

• 6,001 to 8,000 sq ft – $250

• Over 8,001 sq ft – $300

Farmers Market: $25.00

Limited Food: $100.00

Mobile Retail Food Establishment (2026 Only)- $75.00

Mobile Retail Food Establishment beginning January 1, 2027 – Fee will be set by IDOH

Temporary Food Establishment – $25.00 per day.

Temporary Food Establishment Annual Permit – $150

Vending Permit: $25.00 per vending machine location

Late Fees

For existing permit holders of a Retail Food Establishment or Limited Food Permit:

$10.00 per day after January 5th for retail food establishments that did not renew their permit before expiring.

$20.00 per day after January 5th for retail food establishments that paid after January 5th for the previous year.

All other permit holders:

$10.00 per day for each day that the establishment operates without obtaining a permit.

Miscellaneous Fees

Black and White Copies – $.05/page

Color Copies – $.15/page

Duplicate Permit – $5.00

A 3% fee will be added to all payments made with credit or debit card.

2) As part of a proposed ordinance for Horse Drawn Vehicles, which seeks to ensure the equitable long-term protection and reconstruction of the County highways, which can become significantly damaged by extensive horse-drawn vehicle use.

License Fees.

• The fee for each horse-drawn buggy plate and self-adhesive label shall be $ 200.00.

• The fee for each horse-drawn trailer plate and self-adhesive label shall be $ 50.00.

• The fee for each replacement license shall be $ 25.00.

Late Fee. A late fee shall be imposed in the amount of $ 25.00 on any horse-drawn vehicle license requested after the first two months of the respective fiscal year. The Administrator may extend the time period during which a late fee will not be charged for good cause.

Replacement Fee. A replacement license fee in the amount of $ 25.00 shall be imposed for the requested replacement of any plate or label with respect to a current license.

Partial-Year Fee Reduction. With respect to the initial license for any horse-drawn vehicle, the license fee shall be reduced by fifty percent (50%) if issued after September 1, of the respective fiscal year. There are no license fee reductions with respect to renewal licenses.

Processing Fee. A reasonable processing fee or convenience fee may be assessed and collected equal to the costs incurred by the County to process another fee collected pursuant to this ordinance.

Noncompliance. An owner or operation of a horse-drawn vehicle who violates this ordinance shall be subject to a fine up to $ 1,000.00 per occurrence.

An owner or operator of a horse-drawn vehicle on any highway in Wells County, Indiana with a registration plate or ID sticker that has been reported lost or destroyed shall be subject to a fine of up to $ 1,000.00 per occurrence.

Any Owner or operator who shall intentionally or recklessly violate this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of up to $ 1,000.00 per occurrence.

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