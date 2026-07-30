ESTATE NO.

90C01-2607-EU-000030

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that TAMERA L. CLARK was on the 24th day of July, 2026, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF LARRY W. WILBURN, deceased, who died on March 18, 2026.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT Bluffton, INDIANA, THIS 24th DAY OF July, 2026.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 7/30, 8/6