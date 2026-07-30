VERIFIED PETITION OF INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER COMPANY (I&M) FOR (1) ISSUANCE OF A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY UNDER IND. CODE § 8-1-8.5-2 FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE 1,520 MW ROCKPORT ENERGY CENTER (ROCKPORT NGCC) (2) APPROVAL OF THE BEST ESTIMATE OF COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE ROCKPORT NGCC; (3) APPROVAL OF SPECIFIC RATEMAKING AND ACCOUNTING TREATMENT; (4) APPROVAL OF AN ALTERNATIVE REGULATORY PLAN PURSUANT TO IND. CODE CH. 8-1-2.5; AND (5) ONGOING REVIEW OF THE ROCKPORT NGCC.

Notice is hereby given that on July 20, 2026, Indiana Michigan Power Company petitioned the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (“Commission”) for the following approvals and authority: (1) issuance of a certificate of public convenience and necessity (CPCN) for the construction of the 1,520 MW Rockport Energy Center (Rockport NGCC); (2) approval of the best estimate of costs associated with the Rockport NGCC; (3) approval of specific ratemaking and accounting treatment as described in I&M’s case-in-chief; (4) approval of an alternative regulatory plan (ARP) pursuant to Ind. Code ch. 8-1-2.5; and (5) ongoing review of the Rockport NGCC. A copy of the Verified Petition and other submissions in this proceeding are on file with the Commission, PNC Center, 101 West Washington Street, Suite 1500 East, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. The telephone number of the Commission is (317) 232-2701. Anyone wishing to protest, challenge, or intervene in this action may do so by contacting the Commission.

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