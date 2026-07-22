STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2606-MI-000019

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF MINOR:

Kreigh Ryan Clark

Name of Minor

Kiersten Wood

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Kiersten Wood, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on to change the name of Kreigh Clark to Kreigh Wood.

The Petition is schedule for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on NOVEMBER 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM, which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.

6-22-26

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Court

nb 7/22, 7/29, 8/5