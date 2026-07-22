STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2606-MI-000019
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF MINOR:
Kreigh Ryan Clark
Name of Minor
Kiersten Wood
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Kiersten Wood, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on to change the name of Kreigh Clark to Kreigh Wood.
The Petition is schedule for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on NOVEMBER 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM, which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.
6-22-26
Date
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Court
nb 7/22, 7/29, 8/5