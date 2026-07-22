IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2606-EU-000026
Notice is hereby given that Ryan E. McFeely was on the 7th day of July 2026, appointed personal representative of the estate of JOAN J. HUNNICUTT, deceased, who died on the 22nd day of June, 2026, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 7th day of July 2026.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Michelle L. Adler
Attorney for Personal Representative
Attorney No. 31367-53
Gordon, Adler, Hayes & Washburn PC
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 7/22, 7/29