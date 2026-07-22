IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2606-EU-000026

Notice is hereby given that Ryan E. McFeely was on the 7th day of July 2026, appointed personal representative of the estate of JOAN J. HUNNICUTT, deceased, who died on the 22nd day of June, 2026, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 7th day of July 2026.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Michelle L. Adler

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 31367-53

Gordon, Adler, Hayes & Washburn PC

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 7/22, 7/29