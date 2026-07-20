That on 08/10/2026 at 10:00 a.m. a sale will be held at 404 Eastmoor Dr (Park Office) Bluffton, IN 46714, for the sale of the mobile home located at: 507 Cedar Rd. Bluffton, IN 46714 to sell the following articles to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the State of INDIANA against such articles for labor, services, skill or material expended upon a storage furnished for such articles at the request of the following designated persons, unless such articles are redeemed within thirty days of the publication of this notice.

Name: ROBERT G LAWRENCE

Name: COURTNEY M LAWRENCE

Name: CANDY SUE BRICKLEY, TRUBY PARKER, MARNA FRANTZ

Description: Vin: 01LP19303 1987 Lakepointe 14 x 64

Lien: $1,520.66

nb 7/21, 7/28