Joan “Jeanie” Hunnicutt, 93, of Bluffton, passed away on June 22, 2026, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born on May 26, 1933, in Blackford County, to the late Eddie V. Bell and Inez Ann (Peck) Bell.

Jeanie was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Hunnicutt on Sept. 18, 1980, in Blackford County. He preceded her in death.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie V. Bell and Inez Ann (Peck) Bell; her husband, Kenneth L. Hunnicutt; her sons, Eddie McFeely and Robert McFeely Jr.; her stepchildren, M. Beth Quinton, Diana Reamer and Marlin Hunnicutt; her sisters, Marion Hyatt, Ruby (Neil) Porter and her brothers, Eddie V. Bell, Tony Bell and Jerry (Carolyn) Bell.

She is survived by five grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Linda McFeely; her stepdaughters, Marilyn (Otto) Lowe of Ossian and Darlene (Matt) Lettau of Huntertown; 16 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Barry Humble officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes, Montpelier, Indiana.