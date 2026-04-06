Suzette K. Miller, 67, of rural Keystone, passed away Friday morning, April 3, 2026, at her residence.

Suzette was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on March 22, 1959, to James and Della (Neitzel) Winchester. She married Dale Miller of rural Keystone, in Rapid City on July 14, 1979; He survives.

Suzette graduated from St Martin’s Academy in Rapid City, South Dakota with the class of 1977. Shortly after their marriage Dale and Suzette returned to Wells County. She went on to work for the Caylor Nickel Clinic in the dietary department for over 40 years, until she retired in August of 2024. She attended Petroleum Community Church. Suzette was an avid supporter of Southern Wells athletics. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, Winter Guard, dance competitions, Show Choir events, she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Suzette is survived by three daughters, Violet (William) Walker of Indianapolis, Isis (Tony) Spaulding of Mitchell, and Eva (Tim) Esarey of Derby; three sons, Dustin (Deidra) Miller of Indianapolis, Caleb (Shelby) Miller of Montpellier, and Lucas (Cheyenne) Miller of Warren; two brothers, Leland (Pam) Winchester of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Michael Winchester of Yankton, South Dakota; four sisters, Angela Winchester of Rapid City, South Dakota, Pamela Kellogg of Albany, Oregon, Camella Dietzman of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Michelle Winchester of Rapid City, South Dakota; along with 14 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Aside from her parents, Suzette was preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard, Donald, and Jeffrey Winchester; along with a grandson, Isaiah Esarey.

Family will be receiving friends and family to celebrate the life of Suzette on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Petroleum Community Church, 3625 2nd St, Petroleum, IN 46778.

Memorial Donations in memory of Suzette may be made to Petroleum Community Church or Southern Wells Athletics.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com