Stephen “Steve” W. Kunkel, 74, of Avon, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2026, at IU Health West Hospital in Avon.

Steve was born in Bluffton on July 2, 1951, to Norman W. and Betty M. (Eichhorn) Kunkel. He married Cynthia “Cindy” M. Drury in Bluffton on December 11, 2004; she survives.

A 1969 graduate of Norwell High School, Steve later graduated from Vincennes University with a degree in bowling management. In 1974 Steve joined the family business, The Bowling Center in Bluffton, working alongside his parents and brother Stan. After Norm’s death in 1981, Steve co-owned and operated The Bowling Center, with Stan, until 2005.

While working at The Bowling Center, Steve began to be more involved with Indiana Bowling Centers Association (IBCA) and joined them full time in 2005. He had a strong passion for bowling and was instrumental in forming and growing the Indiana High School Bowling/Indiana Middle School Bowling (IHSB/IMSB) programs for the State. As Commissioner, he drew strength through his love of bowling, where he was able to enhance visibility of the bowling community and to touch the lives of many through his service and dedication. In Steve’s honor, IHSB created the ‘Steve Kunkel Sportsmanship Scholarship’. His legacy will live on through the bowling world.

In addition to his passion for bowling, Steve loved professional bowling and Major League Baseball and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He also enjoyed following men’s and women’s basketball at all levels. Beyond his love for sports, he enjoyed traveling the country with his wife Cindy. He enjoyed frequent walks in nature, fishing, and spending time on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He had a lot of hobbies and passions, but none as important as his family. He loved his family, and for many years enjoyed coaching and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a long-time past member of Murray Missionary Church in Wells County and currently was a member of Plainfield Christian Church in Plainfield. Steve will be remembered for his favorite quote, “This too shall pass”, and above all else, his love for The Lord was evident in all aspects of his life.

In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by a son, Jason (Jill) Kunkel of Henderson, Nevada; two daughters, Kimberli (Nic) Szarenski of Fort Wayne and Kelli (Shane) Heath of Spencerville; a blessing daughter, Megan (Brad) Hemmelgarn of Avon; a blessing son, Jared (Julie) Fishel of Martinsville; a sister, Pam (Ron) Ross of Melbourne, Florida; two brothers, Stan (Deb) Kunkel and Tim (Jane) Kunkel, both of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Anthony DeStasio Sr., Tailur (Hadley) Szarenski, Garrett (fiancée Heather Dweck) Szarenski, Ian (fiancée Karadyn Riley) Heath, Anna Heath, and Autumn, Adalyn, and Alexus Hemmelgarn; and five great-grandchildren, Anthony DeStasio Jr., Jason DeStasio, and Blazej, Devana and Madden Szarenski.

Aside from his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Kunkel, and a sister, Patsy Kunkel.

Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2026, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Murray Missionary Church, 1117 N. Washington St. in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Chuck Lambdin will officiate. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Tocsin.

Memorial contributions may be made to IBCA, c/o Arrowhead Bowl, 2331 Brothers Dr. Lafayette, IN 47909, or Angel of Hope Memorial Park, Inc. Endowment Fund, 222 W. Market St. Bluffton, IN 46714, a park Steve was instrumental in getting established in Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.