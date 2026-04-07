

Rex G. Fate, 77, of rural Uniondale, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2026, at his residence. Rex was born in Huntington, on Aug. 1, 1948, to Robert L. and Iva (Paxson) Fate.

Survivors include two sons, Howard (Tabitha) Fate of Warren and Shane Fate of Bluffton; a sister, Cathy Arnold of Huntington; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Fate of Anthem, Arizona, Evalyn Fate, of Bluffton, and Jeanie Fate of Ossian; six grandchildren; along with eight great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Rex was preceded in death by three brothers, Dave, Gary, and Paul Fate.

Family will be receiving family and friends to celebrate the life of Rex on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the Twin Bridge Conservation Club of Mt Zion, 6374 S. 600 W. Warren, IN, 46792

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com