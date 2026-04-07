

Jill Marie (Sands) Spencer, born in Bluffton at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic on April 4, 1954, passed away on April 2, 2026, at the age of 71 at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne, IN. Jill passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.

She studied nursing at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, earning her nursing degree on Feb. 16, 1975. She went on to work as a Registered Nurse at Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton, and at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, where she retired after 49 years of dedicated service in the medical field.

Jill was an artist at heart who enjoyed making stained glass, gardening, sewing, cross-stitching and painting. Her heart and door were open to everyone, and she was loved by all.

Her parents, James (Jim) F. Sands and Betty L. (Foster) Sands, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving husband Rex Allen Spencer of 50 years; her children, Zach Spencer of Hartford City, Justin (Annette) Spencer of Huntington, Maggie (Drew) Lenhart of New Haven and Katie (Carson Willey) Spencer of Dayton, Ohio; her grandchildren, Delaney Lenhart, Lana Lenhart, Fletcher Willey, Brionna (Gage) Cocklin and Blake Loar; and her great-grandchildren, Axle and Adalynn.

Jill is also survived by her siblings, Jon (Paula) Sands, Julie (Rollyn) Coverdale, Jennifer (Rob) Biggs and Jayne (Charlie) Barnes, along with many nieces and nephews.

All who knew and loved her will deeply miss her. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time. Honoring her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family asks that donations be made supporting Parkview Hospice through the Parkview Foundation (donate.parkview.com).