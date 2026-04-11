Jerry Arthur Dodane, 79, of rural Ossian passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

He was born July 19, 1946, in Fort Wayne, the son to the late Arthur and Loretta (Moore) Dodane. Jerry was a U. S. Air Force veteran and retired from Delta Airlines.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Dodane; children, Theresa Blackman, Cathy Johnson, Jeanette (Jim) Hontz and Andrew (Nicole) Dodane; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Duford and Linda (Gene) Kien; and brother, Richard Dodane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Rd. in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Donor’s Choice. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.