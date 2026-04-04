Jeremy McLeod, 49, of Markle passed away on Monday, March 16, 2026, at his residence. Jeremy was a 1994 graduate of Norwell High School. He had worked at DANA in Fort Wayne for the past five years. Jeremy had many hobbies in life including fishing, reading and listening to music. He loved to spend time with his family.

Jeremy was born Oct. 15, 1976, in Fort Wayne, the son of Malcolm and Brenda (Wass) McLeod. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Markle.

Additional survivors include two sons: Hunter McLeod of Minneapolis and River McLeod of Fort Wayne; two daughters: Hallie McLeod of Markle and Haiden McLeod of Fort Wayne; a sister: Jodi (Stanley) Thomas of Fort Wayne; and a brother: Adam McLeod of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. April 4, 2026 with one hour of calling prior to the service at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, located at 415 N. Lee Street, Markle IN 46770.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Parkview Hospice in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.